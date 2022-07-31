Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after buying an additional 1,181,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,353,000 after buying an additional 1,478,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,310,000 after buying an additional 693,293 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,542,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,047,000 after buying an additional 276,291 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $518,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $108.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.06 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.45.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Compass Point cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.