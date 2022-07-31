Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Downgraded by Summit Insights to Hold

Summit Insights cut shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SLAB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.38.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $147.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $114.52 and a 12 month high of $211.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 266.91%. The business had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,288.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,288.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $141,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,598.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $2,942,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

