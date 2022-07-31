Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Silgan also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.30 EPS.

Silgan Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Silgan stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average of $43.33.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 19.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLGN. Raymond James reissued a maintains rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Silgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a maintains rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Silgan by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Silgan by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silgan by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Stories

