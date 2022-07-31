Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Up 116.7% in July

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SXYAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 370 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 412 to CHF 414 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 333 to CHF 277 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 320 to CHF 310 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.20.

Sika Trading Up 5.3 %

OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $24.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33. Sika has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $41.94.

About Sika

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

Featured Articles

