Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Signify Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PHPPY traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741. Signify has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45.

Signify Company Profile

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

