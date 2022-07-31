Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Signify Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PHPPY traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741. Signify has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45.
Signify Company Profile
