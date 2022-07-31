Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Cut to $288.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $309.00 to $288.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBNY. StockNews.com lowered Signature Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Signature Bank to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.69.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $185.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.77 and a 200 day moving average of $258.04. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

