Short Interest in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Expands By 117.0%

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,600 shares, a growth of 117.0% from the June 30th total of 140,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on WPP from GBX 850 ($10.24) to GBX 750 ($9.04) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.07) to GBX 1,225 ($14.76) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.46) to GBX 1,210 ($14.58) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WPP from GBX 1,330 ($16.02) to GBX 1,260 ($15.18) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $958.33.

Get WPP alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WPP

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPP in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in WPP during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of WPP by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP Price Performance

About WPP

Shares of NYSE WPP traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.96. 319,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,660. WPP has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.46.

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.