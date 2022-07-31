Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Declines By 35.9%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the June 30th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGRS. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 9.1% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 46,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 84.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ DGRS traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 78,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,868. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.