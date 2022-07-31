Short Interest in Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Grows By 119.9%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 119.9% from the June 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Victory Square Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VSQTF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. Victory Square Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Victory Square Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.20% and a negative net margin of 798.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victory Square Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

