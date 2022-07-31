Short Interest in Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Declines By 33.3%

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Verbund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OEZVY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $21.85. 286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $20.70. Verbund has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

Get Verbund alerts:

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Verbund

A number of research firms have commented on OEZVY. Societe Generale upgraded Verbund from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Oddo Bhf raised Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays raised Verbund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verbund presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

(Get Rating)

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.