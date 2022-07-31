Short Interest in Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Declines By 33.3%

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Verbund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:OEZVY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $21.85. 286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $20.70. Verbund has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $24.49.
Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter.
About Verbund
VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.
