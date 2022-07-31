Short Interest in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Decreases By 40.4%

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the June 30th total of 7,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Vacasa Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCSA opened at $2.61 on Friday. Vacasa has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68.
Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $247.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vacasa will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCSA. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Vacasa during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,777,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.21% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vacasa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.
Vacasa Company Profile
Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.
