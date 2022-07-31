Short Interest in UAPC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAPC) Declines By 56.9%

UAPC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the June 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 663,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UAPC Stock Performance

UAPC opened at $0.00 on Friday. UAPC has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

UAPC Company Profile

UAPC, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. It also provides operational services to third party well owners in Austin, Texas. The company was formerly known as United American Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to UAPC, Inc in August 2020.

