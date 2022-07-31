Short Interest in Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Decreases By 38.8%

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the June 30th total of 149,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 91.4 days.

Tsuruha Stock Performance

TSUSF opened at $54.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.20. Tsuruha has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $131.00.

Get Tsuruha alerts:

About Tsuruha

(Get Rating)

See Also

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. It sells pharmaceutical and cosmetic products. As of October 15, 2021, the company operated 2,448 stores in Japan and 22 stores in Thailand. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsuruha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsuruha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.