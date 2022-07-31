Short Interest in Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Declines By 34.5%

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,200 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the June 30th total of 668,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,382.0 days.
Tosoh Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TOSCF opened at $13.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. Tosoh has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $19.75.
Tosoh Company Profile
