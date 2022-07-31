Short Interest in Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Declines By 34.5%

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,200 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the June 30th total of 668,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,382.0 days.

Tosoh Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TOSCF opened at $13.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. Tosoh has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

Get Tosoh alerts:

Tosoh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.