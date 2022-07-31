Short Interest in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Decreases By 36.7%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,900 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the June 30th total of 323,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Titan Medical Stock Performance

TMDI opened at $0.55 on Friday. Titan Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that Titan Medical will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Medical

Titan Medical Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Medical stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Titan Medical Inc. ( NASDAQ:TMDI Get Rating ) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Titan Medical worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

Featured Articles

