Short Interest in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Decreases By 36.7%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,900 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the June 30th total of 323,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Titan Medical Stock Performance
TMDI opened at $0.55 on Friday. Titan Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.
Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that Titan Medical will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.
