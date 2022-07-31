Short Interest in Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Declines By 33.3%

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sunwin Stevia International Stock Performance

Sunwin Stevia International stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Sunwin Stevia International has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Sunwin Stevia International Company Profile

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc produces and sells natural sweeteners and other pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside; and Corporate and Other Pharmaceutical. The company produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components.

