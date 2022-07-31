Short Interest in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Grows By 38.1%

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,500 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the June 30th total of 284,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STN. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Stantec stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 43,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,006. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.00. Stantec has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $829.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.14 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1391 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 40.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Stantec by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,225,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,791,000 after acquiring an additional 110,476 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Stantec by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,877 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Stantec by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,913,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,052,000 after acquiring an additional 82,331 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,662,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,357,000 after acquiring an additional 261,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.