Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Decreases By 32.4%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the June 30th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of VIPRF stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. Silver Viper Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.57.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

