Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Decreases By 32.4%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the June 30th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of VIPRF stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. Silver Viper Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.57.
About Silver Viper Minerals
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silver Viper Minerals (VIPRF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.