Short Interest in PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Declines By 53.5%

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the June 30th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PT Astra International Tbk Price Performance

Shares of PT Astra International Tbk stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.40. 4,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,235. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78. PT Astra International Tbk has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $10.76.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

