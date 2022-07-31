Short Interest in PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Declines By 53.5%

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the June 30th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
PT Astra International Tbk Price Performance
Shares of PT Astra International Tbk stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.40. 4,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,235. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78. PT Astra International Tbk has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $10.76.
PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile
