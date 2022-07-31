Short Interest in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Increases By 41.0%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,186,700 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the June 30th total of 1,551,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PBSFF remained flat at $11.33 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $22.41.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile
