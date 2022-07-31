Short Interest in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Increases By 41.0%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,186,700 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the June 30th total of 1,551,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PBSFF remained flat at $11.33 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $22.41.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.