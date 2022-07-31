Short Interest in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Declines By 39.4%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the June 30th total of 125,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

PHIO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.72. 29,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.42.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 310.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.

