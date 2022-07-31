Short Interest in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Declines By 39.4%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the June 30th total of 125,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %
PHIO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.72. 29,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.42.
Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.
