Short Interest in Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Increases By 111.1%

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Osprey Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Osprey Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $6.36. 4,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,292. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $19.78.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osprey Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osprey Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.