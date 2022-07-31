Short Interest in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Declines By 37.3%

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,530,000 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the June 30th total of 15,190,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NUVB shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuvation Bio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 43,657 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 1,763.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 538,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 509,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,415,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after buying an additional 669,667 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. 618,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,015. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $604.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.70. Nuvation Bio has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.