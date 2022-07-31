Short Interest in NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Increases By 45.5%

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NORMA Group from €36.00 ($36.73) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of NOEJF remained flat at $26.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71. NORMA Group has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

