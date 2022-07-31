Short Interest in Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Rises By 44.8%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,597,000 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the June 30th total of 1,103,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.7 days.
Newcrest Mining Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NCMGF traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.48. 14,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,581. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41. Newcrest Mining has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $21.40.
Newcrest Mining Company Profile
