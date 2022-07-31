Short Interest in New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Decreases By 38.9%

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the June 30th total of 213,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
New Age Metals Stock Performance
Shares of NMTLF stock remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. 8,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,800. New Age Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.
About New Age Metals
