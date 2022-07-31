Short Interest in New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Decreases By 38.9%

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the June 30th total of 213,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

New Age Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NMTLF stock remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. 8,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,800. New Age Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.

Get New Age Metals alerts:

About New Age Metals

(Get Rating)

See Also

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.