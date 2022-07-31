Short Interest in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expands By 43.6%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,800 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the June 30th total of 278,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Neptune Wellness Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,343,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 88,755 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. 8.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NEPT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

NASDAQ NEPT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,427. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

