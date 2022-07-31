Short Interest in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expands By 43.6%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,800 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the June 30th total of 278,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,343,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 88,755 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. 8.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently commented on NEPT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
