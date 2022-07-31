Short Interest in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Decreases By 35.5%

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the June 30th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Motorsport Games

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Motorsport Games in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Motorsport Games by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorsport Games by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 116,829 shares during the period. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

Motorsport Games Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MSGM traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.62. 15,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,625. Motorsport Games has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $16.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -2.01.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games ( NASDAQ:MSGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 216.58% and a negative return on equity of 64.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share.

(Get Rating)

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

Further Reading

