Short Interest in MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Declines By 52.7%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the June 30th total of 27,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

MOGU Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOGU traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. 4,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,469. The company has a market cap of $15.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92. MOGU has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $15.12.

MOGU Company Profile

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants.

