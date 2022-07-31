Short Interest in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Decreases By 61.5%

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MFS Special Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MFV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,067. MFS Special Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68.

MFS Special Value Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Special Value Trust

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Special Value Trust stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust ( NYSE:MFV Get Rating ) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,592 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of MFS Special Value Trust worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

