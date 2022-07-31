Short Interest in Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Grows By 50.0%

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Melcor Developments Stock Performance

MODVF opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49. Melcor Developments has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $14.22.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Melcor Developments from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.