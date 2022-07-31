Short Interest in Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Grows By 133.3%

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Manganese X Energy Price Performance

Manganese X Energy stock remained flat at $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 16,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,093. Manganese X Energy has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.

Get Manganese X Energy alerts:

About Manganese X Energy

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio include the Battery Hill manganese property consisting of 55 claims totaling 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, south western New Brunswick; and Peter Lake Copper-Nickel-Cobalt property comprising 44 contiguous mining titles totaling approximately 2,568 hectares located in the Mont-Laurier Terrane, Central Grenville Province, Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for Manganese X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manganese X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.