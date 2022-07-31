Short Interest in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Increases By 110.0%

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the June 30th total of 4,490,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 605.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.73) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

LYG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,732,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,172,909. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

