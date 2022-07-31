Short Interest in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Declines By 41.5%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the June 30th total of 184,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Jiuzi Stock Down 11.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ JZXN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 115,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,429. Jiuzi has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26.

Get Jiuzi alerts:

Institutional Trading of Jiuzi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Jiuzi worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its variable interest entity in Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates Jiuzi retail stores that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts. As of March 15, 2022, it operated 37 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store in the People's Republic of China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jiuzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiuzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.