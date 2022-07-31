Short Interest in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Declines By 31.5%

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the June 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

JOF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.60. 6,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,504. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $9.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,322,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

