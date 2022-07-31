Short Interest in Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Rises By 70.1%

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,819,800 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the June 30th total of 5,185,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 88,198.0 days.
Japan Display Stock Performance
Shares of Japan Display stock remained flat at $0.46 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. Japan Display has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54.
