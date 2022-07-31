Short Interest in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Declines By 32.8%

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the June 30th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,168,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $407.33 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $326.70 and a 12-month high of $559.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.83.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.