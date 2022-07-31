Short Interest in Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Drops By 32.9%

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the June 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Informa Price Performance

Shares of IFJPY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,842. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. Informa has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $16.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 680 ($8.19) to GBX 710 ($8.55) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $720.00.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

