Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Drops By 39.5%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,663,000 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the June 30th total of 2,747,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 133.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Infineon Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Infineon Technologies stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of IFNNF traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.98. 9,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,031. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $31.15.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

