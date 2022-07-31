Short Interest in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Drops By 46.8%

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2022

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCLGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,300 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the June 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Performance

GRCL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,013. Gracell Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of -2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gracell Biotechnologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,589 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Gracell Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.