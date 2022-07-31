Short Interest in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Drops By 46.8%

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,300 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the June 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Performance
GRCL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,013. Gracell Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of -2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Gracell Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
About Gracell Biotechnologies
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
