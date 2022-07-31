Short Interest in Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Increases By 42.1%

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,063,300 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the June 30th total of 1,452,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 174.9 days.
Ganfeng Lithium Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GNENF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. 13,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,109. Ganfeng Lithium has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.
Ganfeng Lithium Company Profile
