Short Interest in Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Increases By 42.1%

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,063,300 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the June 30th total of 1,452,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 174.9 days.

Ganfeng Lithium Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNENF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. 13,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,109. Ganfeng Lithium has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.

Ganfeng Lithium Company Profile

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; Avalonia project located in Ireland; Qinghai Yiliping lithium salt lake project situated in the Qinghai Province; and Goulamina spodumene ore project located in southern Mali, Africa.

