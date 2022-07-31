Short Interest in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Declines By 36.2%

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,860,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the June 30th total of 13,890,000 shares. Currently, 24.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Frontier Group Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $14.48 on Friday. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Frontier Group by 26.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 533,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 110,489 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,608,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,072,000 after purchasing an additional 108,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 932,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Finally, MCIA Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth about $944,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ULCC shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

