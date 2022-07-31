Short Interest in Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Drops By 50.0%

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Firm Capital Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Firm Capital Property Trust alerts:

Firm Capital Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRMUF remained flat at $5.15 during midday trading on Friday. 4,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366. Firm Capital Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53.

Firm Capital Property Trust Company Profile

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.