Short Interest in Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Declines By 36.6%

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.0 days.

Emmi Stock Performance

Shares of EMLZF stock opened at $978.58 on Friday. Emmi has a twelve month low of $866.55 and a twelve month high of $1,200.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $877.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,040.11.

Emmi Company Profile

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

