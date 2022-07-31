Short Interest in Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Declines By 36.6%

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.0 days.
Emmi Stock Performance
Shares of EMLZF stock opened at $978.58 on Friday. Emmi has a twelve month low of $866.55 and a twelve month high of $1,200.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $877.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,040.11.
Emmi Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emmi (EMLZF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Emmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.