Short Interest in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Drops By 45.6%

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the June 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. 12,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,174. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

