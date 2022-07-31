Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Decreases By 47.6%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,500 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the June 30th total of 925,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,845.0 days.

Dai-ichi Life Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DCNSF opened at $16.48 on Friday. Dai-ichi Life has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $23.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07.

About Dai-ichi Life

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

