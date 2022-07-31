Short Interest in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Rises By 93.4%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a growth of 93.4% from the June 30th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 892,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cemtrex Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of CETX opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.73.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 36.68%.
About Cemtrex
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.
