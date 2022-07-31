Short Interest in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGAR) Declines By 61.1%

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGAR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the June 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Blue Safari Group Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ:BSGAR opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.11. Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.89.
