Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Drops By 60.4%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the June 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE MHN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,767. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0445 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Further Reading

