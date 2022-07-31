Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Drops By 60.4%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the June 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance
NYSE MHN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,767. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0445 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Further Reading
