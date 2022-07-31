Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Declines By 39.8%

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the June 30th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.26. 229,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,693. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0338 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

